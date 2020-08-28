Food

Burger King beefs up safety measures with two new pick up options

28 August 2020 - 04:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Burger King is to roll out two new contactless pick up options amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Fast-food franchise Burger King is ramping up its hygiene practices and delivery services under the level 2 lockdown restrictions.

On Thursday, Burger King announced two new contactless pick up options that will be rolled out to most branches across the country.

The contactless click-and-collect and kerbside pick up options were introduced after a pilot programme carried out at 10 Burger King restaurants.

COO Juan Klopper said the options are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“Guests can now skip queues entirely, easily pay for their meals online and take advantage of speedier service than ever before, the next time they crave a meal,” said Klopper.

He said the new options were in line with safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By offering click-and-collect and kerbside pick up as options on the online ordering platform, guests are able to order meals and complete payment online via our website, and either collect their orders from selected restaurants or have their order brought to their vehicles outside the restaurant."

The collection options are valid for all the items on the restaurant's menu, with no additional cost.

Another fast-food company staying in line with Covid-19 measures is KFC, after cautioning that licking fingers was not safe during a pandemic.

KFC said it was putting a pause on its famous slogan in all advertising campaigns around the globe.

The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while”.

The chain's new slogan is, “It's Good”.

