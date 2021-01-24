E-ZINE | Sunday Times Chef School Directory 2021

Welcome to the fifth edition of the Sunday Times Chefs School Directory, a comprehensive guide to the courses and qualifications offered by a wide selection of cookery schools and hospitality institutions in SA.

The seed for the first directory was planted by the many requests we received from readers for recommendations and information on where they could learn to cook or launch a career as a chef. We realised that there was a great need for this directory, which has become a valuable resource for anyone considering a career in the hospitality industry.

Why encourage anyone to enter an industry which has borne the brunt of the global pandemic, you may ask? In the words of Chef Stephen Billingham, head of HTA School of Culinary Art in Joburg: “We know the industry will recover and people always need to eat — and food is medicine.”

Billingham added that anyone wanting to enter the profession should consider doing their studies now, because “there are going to be massive opportunities in a 'new normal' world and a qualification in the hospitality industry is your ticket to a job — in SA and around the globe”.