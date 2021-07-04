Chantal Lascaris reinvents classic dishes into tasty tapas. Try her recipes

The foodie shares moreish mouthfuls from her new cookbook, 'All sorts of Tapas'

"I've always been interested in health and finding a balance between eating and exercising properly and still enjoying life," says cookbook author Chantal Lascaris.



"I believe you can create tasty, healthy meals yourself, so I decided to start experimenting with my own menus, which led to me creating my cookbook series, All Sorts"...