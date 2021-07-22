Three brilliant budget-friendly meals that start with a R20 veg soup pack

If you’re scratching your head as to how to stretch your food budget until payday, simply reach for a budget-friendly vegetable soup pack.

In a standard soup pack, which is sold in supermarkets and green grocers for about R15-R20, you’ll usually get the following mix of produce: two carrots, an onion, two turnips, two potatoes, a leek or two, a couple of stalks of celery, a bunch of parsley and sometimes a tomato or two.

Add some creativity and extra ingredients from your spice rack, fridge and store cupboard, and you’ve got everything you need to create an affordable, nourishing and warming meal that’ll feed four to six people.

Try these ideas:

RUSTIC VEGETABLE PIE

The beauty of this wholesome pie is the ease of making it. If you don’t fancy making the simple pastry from scratch, you can buy a roll of shortcrust pastry instead.

Serves: 4- 6

Filling:

1 vegetable soup pack

1 punnet of mushrooms, sliced

4 baby marrows, sliced

1 large red but firm tomato, chopped (if not in the pack), or a handful of cocktail tomatoes

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

A handful of fresh thyme or 10ml (2 tsp) dried thyme

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes (optional)

A splash of olive or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

2 discs of feta cheese, cut into small blocks (optional)

Pastry:

240g (2 cups) self-raising flour*

5ml (1 tsp) salt

125ml (½ cup) cold water

125ml (½ cup) vegetable oil

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Sesame seeds

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Wash and prep the vegetables in the soup pack. Peel and chop the carrots, onion, turnips and potatoes into blocks. Slice the leeks. Chop the celery and parsley. Place all the vegetables and the tomatoes in a roasting pan. Add the garlic, thyme and chilli, if using. Pour over a generous splash of oil. Season generously and toss to mix. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes. If you've used fresh thyme, remove the thyme stalks, then mix the feta into the veggies and set aside to cool completely before making the pastry. To make the pastry, combine the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together the water and oil. Make a well in the centre of the flour, pour in the water and oil mixture and, using a wooden spoon, mix until the dough comes together. Don’t over mix or knead. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a large circle using a rolling pin. Transfer to a greased baking tray. Spoon the cold veggies in the centre of the pastry allowing enough room about the edges to fold over the pastry on the sides, while leaving a gap in the middle (see photo above). Brush the pastry with beaten egg and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes until golden brown.

*Cook's tips: If you don’t have self-raising flour add 10ml (2stp) baking powder to 2 cups of cake flour. You can replace one of these cups with a cup of wholewheat flour if desired.