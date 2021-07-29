Do the pasta chips trending on TikTok live up to the hype? We made some

The latest cooking tip to go viral on TikTok is to bake or air-fry cooked pasta to turn it into chips to eat with dips.

It seems like a clever idea to use up those odds and ends of pasta in the pantry; those packets that don't contain enough noodles to make a meal, but seem like such a waste to throw away.

It would also be a great way to use up the leftovers from a pot of cooked pasta.

Keen to find out if the crunchy snack tastes as good as it looks in the videos circulating on social media — or whether pasta chips just have the potential to break your teeth — Sunday Times Food editor Hilary Biller and cookbook author Jenny Kay had a bash at making some.

Here are their recipes and their thoughts on the results: