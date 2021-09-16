Cheers to Elizma Visser, the first female Young Winemaker of the Year

“No other wine industry has made such strides, no other wine industry possesses such energy or excitement,” writes UK-based Master of Wine, Tim Atkin, on his website as he reflects on the production of his ninth annual SA Special Report of the local wine industry.

The 2021 edition of this influential guide was released last week. In it, Atkin scores SA sips and hands out awards in categories such as White Wine Discovery of the Year and Best Cellar Door Experience.

This year’s Young Winemaker of the Year is Elizma Visser of Olifantsberg Family Vineyards in Breedekloof in the Western Cape.

She tells us how it feels to be the first woman to have been awarded this honour:

What’s it like as a young woman to be named Young Winemaker of the Year in an industry dominated by men?

It feels incredible. An international recognition like this award sheds a lot of light on female winemakers in general. There are more female winemakers in senior positions today than ever before. I am really proud and honoured to have received this amazing title.

Why do you believe you were named Young Winemaker of the Year?

I believe consistency plays a major role. Our entire range of wines has scored 90+ points out of 100 [in the Tim Atkin SA Special Report] for the past few years.