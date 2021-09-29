'Watershed moment' as local eateries make world's 100 best list

Despite having to brave a coronacoaster of lockdown restrictions, “Cape’s Town’s gastronomic star is on the rise,” according to the organisers of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

This annual event sees the release of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which is regarded as one of the most influential rankings of its kind. That’s because it’s based on the votes of more than 1,000 independent food experts worldwide.

As a taster for this year’s 50 Best list, which will be announced next month, 2021’s runners-up have been revealed: those eateries rated number 51 to 100.

Among them are a pair of upmarket establishments in the Mother City: La Colombe, which makes a return to the runners up list at #81, and Fyn, a new entry at #92.