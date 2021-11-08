Master Chef or moemish maker: Tito Mboweni's plate splits Mzansi again
While political parties engage in endless meetings to decide who will run which municipality, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has again distracted the nation with his cooking.
The “nation's chef” was in top gear this past weekend when he put together a dish that had tongues wagging and stomachs grumbling.
He said his lamb knuckle stew with macaroni and veggies was a “big improvement”, and urged his critics to keep the faith in the kitchen.
Big improvement. Lamb knuckles stew … Yee of no Faith… !! To be served together with macaroni and vergies. pic.twitter.com/uGENNgYOWi— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 6, 2021
The end was really nice. Simple meal but tasty. Have faith… 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/oovbGhIoo9— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 6, 2021
While Tito thought he hit it out the park, foodies weighed in with their verdict.
Mboweni’s food is like an automobile accident. You know it’s bad but you can’t help looking. Today’s highway smash.— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) November 7, 2021
1.Aromatic diffuser on the dining room table with food. 2.Gordon Ramsay oil proportions in lamb stew. 3 men sized portion for one person. 4. No veggies. 🙈🙈 https://t.co/0kgX34LkXB
Why would you choose macaroni? Your cooking is similar to your ministry.— Sibo Ndabezitha (@Sibo_Menzi) November 6, 2021
Today you outdid yourself Mr T👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/w3MpsaIYrG— LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) November 6, 2021
@LuckyStarSA won't like this pic.twitter.com/qkytTP1EFa— Minister of Love💝🇿🇦|Mr. Mix It® (@honourableTshif) November 6, 2021
You probably wont mind the cooking, becouse you'll just eat that meat raw 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/Utrsq162fa— Thabo (@Thabo21340496) November 6, 2021
Improved indeed mare next time go easy on the onion and green pepper and oil— Keabetswe 👣🇿🇦 (@KBmanyobe) November 6, 2021
Yoh— Moahlodi Lehumo (@LehumoMoahlodi) November 6, 2021
Too much David Makhura in there Mr Mboweni pic.twitter.com/oBwjr3OOpT