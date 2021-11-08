Master Chef or moemish maker: Tito Mboweni's plate splits Mzansi again

While political parties engage in endless meetings to decide who will run which municipality, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has again distracted the nation with his cooking.

The “nation's chef” was in top gear this past weekend when he put together a dish that had tongues wagging and stomachs grumbling.

He said his lamb knuckle stew with macaroni and veggies was a “big improvement”, and urged his critics to keep the faith in the kitchen.