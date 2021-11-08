Food

Master Chef or moemish maker: Tito Mboweni's plate splits Mzansi again

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 November 2021 - 12:30
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's cooking skills have improved a little, say social media users.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's cooking skills have improved a little, say social media users.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

While political parties engage in endless meetings to decide who will run which municipality, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has again distracted the nation with his cooking.

The “nation's chef” was in top gear this past weekend when he put together a dish that had tongues wagging and stomachs grumbling.

He said his lamb knuckle stew with macaroni and veggies was a “big improvement”, and urged his critics to keep the faith in the kitchen.

While Tito thought he hit it out the park, foodies weighed in with their verdict.

MORE

'You can be a food blogger now' - Mzansi hails Tito Mboweni as minister steps down from cabinet

What do you think of Mboweni's departure?
Politics
3 months ago

'Oksalayo the mango is in the tummy': Mboweni claps back at food critics

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has had enough of "critics" picking at how he eats his food.
News
9 months ago

Tito Mboweni, take note: Hair care still applies if you've got a chiskop

Twitter had a lot to say about the finance minister's new haircut - and so do we.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

‘Are you still gonna eat, tonight?’ — The streets aren’t impressed with Tito Mboweni’s single mealie for dinner

"No Garlic today?"
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Buy the best: These are SA’s top 10 extra virgin olive oils for 2021 Food
  2. Why do olive oils made in SA tend to be pricier than imported ones? Food
  3. WATCH | Leopard cub dodges hungry hyena in life-or-death situation Travel
  4. Kruger Shalati brings back the golden age of train travel — with a twist Travel
  5. LISTEN | Rap’s MVP Big Zulu on the joys of spinning Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021