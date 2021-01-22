Tito Mboweni, take note: Hair care still applies if you've got a chiskop

Finance minister Tito Mboweni raised a few eyebrows recently when he proudly showed off his freshly shaven head on social media.

Twitter had a lot to say about his new chiskop — and so do we (with our tongues firmly in our cheeks, of course).

First up, we'd like to respectfully inform the honourable minister — and anyone else considering copying his “do” — that just because you no longer have much hair doesn't mean you're exempt from having a good hair care routine.