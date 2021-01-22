Tito Mboweni, take note: Hair care still applies if you've got a chiskop
Twitter had a lot to say about the finance minister's new haircut - and so do we
Finance minister Tito Mboweni raised a few eyebrows recently when he proudly showed off his freshly shaven head on social media.
Twitter had a lot to say about his new chiskop — and so do we (with our tongues firmly in our cheeks, of course).
First up, we'd like to respectfully inform the honourable minister — and anyone else considering copying his “do” — that just because you no longer have much hair doesn't mean you're exempt from having a good hair care routine.
Says Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi: “With less hair, your scalp is exposed so it needs protection and care to avoid unsightly dandruff popping up”.
Thusi recommends using an exfoliating scalp treatment or clarifying shampoo to remove any product and sebum build-up from the scalp that could cause dandruff and grease.
“Make sure you use nourishing natural lightweight oils such as jojoba, argan or avocado to keep you scalp moisturised and promote healthy hair growth,” she adds.
Before the haircut vs After. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/1lYkTaQ1dX— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 20, 2021
Secondly, honourable minister, though this haircut looks super low maintenance, regular trims are a must if you want to maintain this style. So provided there's room in the 2021 budget (haha), it's worth investing in a pair of quality clippers to use at home.
Be sure to clean your clippers thoroughly after each use to banish any bacteria which could cause scalp irritations or ingrown hairs. To do so, remove any stray hairs from the blades with a small brush before lightly sprinkling them with methylated spirits. Turn the clippers on for a few seconds to distribute the meths through the blades, then set them aside to dry.
Lastly, honourable minister, we know the folks on Twitter have repeatedly raked you over the coals for adding loads of garlic to your food, but take heart: this odorous ingredient is rich in vitamins and minerals that promote healthy hair. So there!