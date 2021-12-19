'Tis the season to spend thousands for festive feasts at swanky SA hotels
But Covid keeps some at home — along with a pricey private chef
19 December 2021 - 00:02
South Africans are forking out up to R5,000 per person for a seat at the Christmas and New Year's Eve tables of some of the country's poshest dining establishments.
That comes with all the frills — from the finest cuisine such as duck liver parfait, trout roe, butter-poached crab claws, scallops and Wagyu beef — to being entertained by the Grammy award-winning Sowetan Gospel Choir during the festive feasting...
