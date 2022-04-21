×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

RECIPE | Want to add flavour to olives? Spice them up with this easy recipe

A tempting new range of local table olives comes bathed in oil and coated in herbs or spices

Hilary Biller Columnist
21 April 2022 - 09:30
Spiced olives.
Spiced olives.
Image: Hilary Biller

Come to think of it I’ve been walking down the aisles in supermarkets for many years passing by the olives — black, green and stuffed olives —  not overly tempted by the locally produced packs of the cured fruit bathed in brine but for the occasional pack to dress a salad or make a tapenade.

Recently, I stumbled on small plastic cups, yes recyclable, of mixed olives either in a herb oil or a spicy oil made by Buffet Olives, a well known SA producer , based in Paarl in the Western Cape, who have just added a sparkle to their range.

The 80g cups of flavoured olives come with an easy pull lid that make them portable too; think snack food, a lunch box filler or good picnic fare. It’s just the right amount for a salad too. My favourite is the variety that comes in toasted cumin, chilli and orange oil. Once eaten the cup becomes the perfect vessel for the pips.

Delicious, that’s how you get South Africans to eat more olives, you spice them up. The only puzzle is that the olives are bathed in canola oil rather than olive oil and made by an olive producer?

Each 80g cup sells for R14.99.

If you are tempted by the idea it’s easy to make your own marinated olives and this recipe is one I use often.

MARINATED OLIVES

Ingredients:

400g green or black olives in brine, drained

5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds, coarsely crushed

5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds, coarsely crushed

The rind  and juice of one small lemon

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 small orange

1-2 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

2-3 sprigs of thyme or a sprig of fresh rosemary

1 fresh red chilli, seeded and sliced, optional

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

Method:

  1. Place the olives in a bowl adding the remaining ingredients and stir through.
  2. For good flavour place the olives together with all the ingredients and oil  in a jar with a screw top lid and leave at room temperature for a day shaking from time to time.
  3. Serve as a snack with crusty bread, a selection of cheeses or add to a picnic.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Lorna Maseko ‘celebrates and enjoys’ home-grown tastes in new TV show

Celeb chef takes viewers on a culinary journey around the country in 'Homegrown Tastes SA'.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Head off to The Pantry, Joburg’s newest ‘fancy but easy’ convenience store

A new kind of convenience store in making waves in northern suburbs of Johannesburg.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Enjoy the 'taste of the tropics' with these two easy, tasty mango salads

Blending the gorgeous sunny sweetness of mango with savoury flavours makes a delicious meal.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PART 2 | ‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer ... Lifestyle
  2. PART 1 | How I trekked through 'west Africa with cancer eating away at my ... Lifestyle
  3. No carbs please, I'm in training. But there's no rule against bubbly Lifestyle
  4. From Paris to Beyoncé: Five things to know about renowned designer Quiteria The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. PART 3 | Prostate cancer journey: How ‘doctor shopping’ and ‘friend therapy’ ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?