Food

Prawn feast anyone? Indulge in your favourite seafood at these eateries

Enjoy these juicy crustaceans at an affordable price

Hilary Biller Columnist
26 May 2022 - 07:00
Enjoy tasty prawns at these eateries.
Image: 123RF/ahirao

One thing meat-loving South Africans adore is grilled prawns. The tasty crustaceans look more like a Parktown prawn with their heads, eyes and feelers and “feet”, raw, grey and unpalatable, but add heat and miraculously the shell turns  into a beautiful orangey pink, proffering an evocative aroma of the sea while cooking and the flesh turns into a tender sweet mouthful.

Drizzled generously with olive oil, butter and garlic, add a pile of rice, lemon and garlic butter sauce — and for chilli lovers an essential, the Mozambican influence, a dollop of piri piri sauce - enjoyed with a glass of chilled zesty sauvignon blanc and you have a finger-licking feast. The best part is sucking out the last of the sweet flesh from the shell.

Made you hungry for these juicy crustaceans? Here are a variety of restaurants offering great specials on grilled prawns.

CAPE TOWN

Look forward to an “all you can eat” prawn fest at GrandWest in the Quarterdeck Restaurant which starts on Thursday, , and then every first Thursday of the month. Indulge in delicious prawns for R350 per person, R200 for children under 12 and R150 for children under six. Bookings are essential.

See: qdreservations@suninternational.com

COUNTRYWIDE

Mozambik restaurants with branches around the country are known for their seafood, particularly their prawns. Their Prawntastic offer, only on Wednesday evenings, in all their restaurants are for sit-down patrons only. For R89 you get 9 medium prawns and a side of choice.

See: Mozambik.co.za

GAUTENG AND KZN

Mythos restaurants, Greek speciality eateries with branches in Joburg, Pretoria, Krugersdorp and Umhlanga Rocks are offering a Seafood Sunday. It starts at 5pm and includes 10 prawns and chips for R99.

See: Mythos.co.za

