×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Dine among the stars: Six SA restaurants owned by local celebrities

Meet six SA celebrities who have stamped their personalities on their own eateries from Thembisa to Cape Town to Sandton

05 June 2022 - 00:03 By Hilary Biller, SBU MKWANAZI and SANET OBERHOLZER

1) ASHLEY RAPHALA aka DJ SHIMZA..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Jada Pinkett Smith hopes hubby, Chris Rock ‘heal, reconcile’ after Oscars slap Lifestyle
  2. Five things to do at the Linden Market winter edition this weekend Travel
  3. Pampering resorts plus local exploring make a heavenly Mauritius holiday Travel
  4. A toast to perseverance: 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams launches her wine in Joburg Food
  5. US jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...