Restaurant Week is a month of cut-price dining out

Restaurant Week is a chance to dine out at more than 120 venues across the country that include popular and award-winning restaurants, luxury hotel establishments and many more at discounted rates.

It's a bumper edition of Restaurant Week which means you can choose to enjoy specially designed menus for lunch or dinner at selected venues that take your fancy.

It’s a list that features a wide range of eateries to suit all tastes and budgets. A two-course lunch menu starts at R145 and a three-course at R245.

My top picks include Cape Town’s Fyn Restaurant, which was recently named 37th on the World Top 50 list of restaurants. Here you can savour a multi-coursed sensory journey of delights while soaking up the vistas of the Mother City.

Another gem on the list is Salsify at the historic Roundhouse in Camps Bay on the Atlantic seaboard with Lion's Head as your backdrop. Chef Ryan Cole and his team produce an award-winning menu featuring sustainable and seasonal delights.

Back in Joburg, in bustling Parkhurst’s restaurant alley, there’s Embarc for a fine-dining experience and at the Houghton Hotel chef Freddie Dias waves his magic culinary wand at Sejour Restaurant. If you have hankered for the food of Chef Wandile Mabaso, who has brought his Michelin-star skills to SA’s shores, here’s the opportunity to reserve a meal at his Les Créatifs Restaurant in Bryanston.

There are also restaurants on the list from the Winelands to Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha and East London. The month of dining-out specials offers an opportunity to support the hospitality industry that was brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The secret to the best table is to book early as seats are limited. Bookings open on Friday.

See www.restaurantweek.co.za