Food

Meet the author

Khanyisa Malabi speaks to us about her cookbook 'Khanyisa, A Culinary Storyteller'

Cookbook author Khanyisa Malabi is a widely travelled food lover who has recently self-published a tome of deliciousness, 'Khanyisa, A Culinary Storyteller'. She spoke to Hilary Biller

09 April 2023 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Five new cars for South Africa this April Lifestyle
  2. Where food meets family tradition Food
  3. A whale of a mural to boost tourism on Durban's Bluff Travel
  4. When the going gets tough the rich snap up luxury homes for up to R100m Home & Gardening
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Lock momma away and tighten all the jars Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
N3 horror crash involving 41 car pile-up and five fatalities