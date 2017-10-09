Is it harder for men to get over a hellish breakup?

Men go through similar emotions, only on a different schedule. Most of them will start with the shagging, and only months, sometimes years later, when they've processed it all, or more likely simply realised what they've lost, in relation to what's available out there, then find themselves on the phone in the middle of the night, crying real tears, begging us to be their ''real girlfriend" again.

Which route out of a breakup is preferable? I don't know. Both hurt, both wet a friend's shoulder, both come with regrets, and both wake up the neighbour at 3am, after one too many.

A MAN'S FIRST INSTINCT IS SELF-DESTRUCTION: JASON MYKL SNYMAN

Relationships can be tricky. Conversations become texts. Feelings become status updates. Before you know it, the whole thing turns into an Adele album and you've parted ways.

It doesn't matter if you've been through one breakup or a dozen - they never seem to get easier. Depending on how you handle things, either your liver or your heart is going to feel it.