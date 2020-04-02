WATCH | 'This is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience': Prince Charles on Covid-19 recovery

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” Prince Charles said.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Prince Charles said he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, were particularly concerned about the elderly “who are now experiencing great difficulty”.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative.

