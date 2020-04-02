Health & Sex

WATCH | 'This is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience': Prince Charles on Covid-19 recovery

02 April 2020 - 12:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Prince Charles is no longer in quarantine as he recovers from Covid-19, the royal family confirmed.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles is no longer in quarantine after showing mild coronavirus symptoms. He was self-isolating in Scotland, where he is working from home and “in good health”.

In a video shared by the House of Clarence, Prince Charles said he was concerned about the elderly during these unprecedented times.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” Prince Charles said.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Prince Charles said he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, were particularly concerned about the elderly “who are now experiencing great difficulty”.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative.

Watch video below:

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are particularly at risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

Charles also paid tribute to National Health Service (NHS) staff who are on the front line of the national effort to halt the spread of the virus.

“At a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain and risk, as they battle to heroically save lives in intensive care centres and to contain as much as possible the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people,” he said.

