Virtual training with a boxing champ is tough (and not for the reasons you'd think)

Stephen Haw discovers humour doesn't work as well outside the gym

I can already hear his voice in my head and I'm not even fully awake yet. "Steve, I'm watching you Steve ... Don't give up on yourself ... Steve. I'm watching you." The voice belongs to Isaac Chilemba. He's my trainer and a light-heavyweight world boxing champion, so I try to listen to him as best I can.



Today is not a good day. My WhatsApp video call session should have started already but I can't seem to find one of my shoes and I've got to clean the gym mat because the dog's been pissing on it in retaliation for not being walked. And then there's the insistent ring of my phone with Isaac's face on it...