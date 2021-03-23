Health & Sex

Tuning into music therapy can soothe Covid-19 anxiety

‘As humans, we function as musical beings; we have music in us’

23 March 2021 - 08:49 By Gillian McAinsh
Music therapy offers an alternative way to process how people are feeling
Music therapy offers an alternative way to process how people are feeling
Image: www.pexels.com

Anxiety, depression and stress have soared since Covid-19 entered our lives, but music therapy may help soothe your blues away.

A research team of Nelson Mandela University psychologists recently undertook a study to look at the psychological impacts of the lockdown on mental health. They found that the Covid-19 pandemic had escalated mental health issues and the overall wellbeing of people across the board.

South Africans have a sky-high rate of stress: one in every three South Africans is on medication for anxiety or depression and an average of 1,400 people call the SA Depression and Anxiety Suicide Helpline every day.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE

SA is struggling, new mental health study finds

Sapien Labs' inaugural Mental State of the World 2020 report found that SA also has the highest financial distress due to Covid-19, followed by the ...
News
6 days ago

‘Tsunami of distress’: Covid-19 comes in wave upon wave for health workers

While they have been commended for their resilience, burnout and depression could erode their work standards
News
5 days ago

Linda Mtoba on mental health: I see and understand what a monster it is

"Mental health is a real health issue," Linda said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  2. OPINION | Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys? Lifestyle
  3. A red bus tour of Joburg is well worth doing — even if you already live there Travel
  4. Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking Food
  5. Glitches galore at Sandton's glitzy 'robot hotel' Travel

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...