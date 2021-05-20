Sobering study reveals how much alcohol reduces social distancing

This should come as no surprise: when people drink, social distancing tends to fly out the window.

If you’ve had your doubts, a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Pittsburgh has found conclusive proof.

The study, which was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month was conducted as an answer to the lack of evidence on alcohol’s effects on social distancing.

“Of the restrictions enacted during Covid-19, among the more controversial surround alcohol,” the researchers wrote.

“Like many infectious diseases, the principal mode of transmission for Covid-19 is direct respiration of droplets emitted during close social contact, and health officials warn that alcohol consumption may lead to decreased adherence to physical distancing guidelines.”

This has led to the closure of bars and restaurants and restrictions on alcohol sales in various parts of the world — something we in SA have become very accustomed to. In response, industry players have labelled these measures as “unfounded” and “discriminatory”.