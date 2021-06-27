Now you can measure the mood-lifting power of exercise in real time

Mind Uplifter is the world's first study where people can directly see the impact that movement has on their minds - right after every workout

We all know exercise is good for the mind - there's no shortage of literature, studies and anecdotal evidence linking a healthy mind and body. But until now there hasn't been a way to track it in real time.



Many people struggle to maintain an exercise routine for weeks and months because life gets in the way. It's a tough sell to encourage someone to go for a run or to exercise a few times a week for months and then feel like a new person - but what if they could be shown immediate results?..