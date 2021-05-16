How exercise could be wrecking your skin

Running, hot yoga and spin classes may be accelerating premature ageing, writes Eugenie Kelly

In my body-beautiful-obsessed neighbourhood, rife with boutique studios, there's one workout everyone's especially fixated on right now. Heated vinyasa yoga. And I get it. The moving meditation aspect is bliss, the 30-degree plus temperature adds an extra intensity, and as for my newly chiselled chaturanga arms ... sorry, but you just don't get that kind of shredding from a plain old push-up.



Yet something has definitely happened to my skin. And it's not good. Pigmentation patches. Pronounced jowls. And a crepiness on my forearms and lower legs that, despite regular dunks in vats of shea butter, still looks dry...