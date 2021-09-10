Battling to get your child to eat healthier? Try these tips

As a parent, one of your hardest struggles might be convincing your children to eat healthier. Whether that translates as creatively disguising vegetables in dishes, bartering at the dinner table or regular fights, it can be an exhausting task.

According to the 2021 "State of Nutrition in SA" report produced by Tiger Brands’ Eat Well Live Well Institute, 38% of parents say their children do not have a good understanding of what foods are healthy or unhealthy.

“A concerted effort by parents, schools, government, food brands and public figures needs to be made to encourage good nutrition among our children, so that they can thrive and become the best possible version of themselves,” reads the report.

“And it all begins at home, by taking small daily steps where we can afford to, talking to our children about the real impact of what and how we eat, and allowing them that treat once in a while.”