House Tour

IN PICS | Retro collectables add bags of character to this Cape Town loft

'My apartment's evolved quite a bit,' says homeowner Maurice Paliaga. 'A few years ago it was monotone, with very little in it. My journey is now about striking a balance between old and new'

Whether it's a handcrafted double-bass guitar, a vintage projector or a handed-down antique, Maurice Paliaga (https://www.facebook.com/mauricepaliagadesign) has an affinity for items with provenance.



"I'm a collector of stories," says the architect, musician and all-round creative, whose Cape Town loft is lined with instruments, books, art and artefacts that narrate his personal journey, from successful bassist for a lineage of influential South African indie bands to professional designer...