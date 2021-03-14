Metal magic: Aluminium shines in NØDE's new furniture range

A new furniture brand and design consultancy is taking advantage of the diverse properties of aluminium

NØDE (http://node-studio.myshopify.com) embodies its moniker: a point of connection. This furniture brand, based in Cape Town, works differently to traditional methods of design. Rather than deciding what a piece should look like and then determining the route to get there, its designers first figure out the way they want various elements to connect, and allow those decisions to lead to the eventual aesthetic.



Industrial designer Charles Haupt and product designer Gerrit Giebel joined forces 18 months ago to launch NØDE (https://www.instagram.com/node_za/), adamant to create a simple range of furniture that did not have to be sold at gallery prices. Unexpectedly, aluminium turned out to be their choice material, as they experimented with its ability to be anodised (an electrochemical process to create an oxide layer that prevents oxidisation and increases surface durability) and dyed into the depth of that layer to create vibrant metallic effects...