Art Talk

Master class: Meet the brains behind the new Pierneef-inspired collection

We chat to Bianca Grobbelaar from Rest Established about a new line of clothes, furniture, jewellery and textiles inspired by SA master Jakob Hendrik Pierneef

With art being such an integral part of our heritage it is wonderful when bright minds celebrate and reinterpret old Masters in a unique and beautiful way. Rest Established (https://www.instagram.com/rest_established/?hl=en), a small photographic and product development company owned by Bianca Grobbelaar, recently launched a collection that commemorates SA artist Jakob Hendrik Pierneef’s masterpieces in a perfect and welcome example. We catch up with Bianca to find out how this wonderful local initiative came about during such turbulent times...