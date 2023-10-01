Nebula by Makers of Stuff
Light me up: 10 local lighting designs to which we’ve taken a major shine
The South African lighting design scene is on fire. Here, we share creations that deserve your attention
Image: Supplied
For the past couple of years in particular, the South African lighting design scene has produced and manufactured pendants, sconces and lamps that are as richly inspired — by landscape, nature, heritage, history and bold colour — as they are carefully and intricately produced. Each of these is a work of art deserving attention in the home.
Desk Light 03 by Wiid Design
A chunky little table lamp from the celebrated cork designer, this quirky, bottom-heavy desk light epitomises responsible design. Organic, low impact and recyclable, the dark or light cork base and downcast powder-coated steel lamp shade lend the light an animate feel.
wiiddesign.co.za
Image: Supplied
Pierced Blade Light by Clarisse Design
Taking the sensuous form of a bamboo leaf, the Pierced Blade Light by Xavier Clarisse is a work of art. Created with locally sourced, vegetable-tanned leather, imprinted by hand using vintage machinery and treated for extra strength, this graceful pendant is an ode to Clarisse’s tropical KwaZulu-Natal backdrop. The delicate punch holes that glow with soft light are a nod to the intricate bite marks of insects.
clarissedesign.com
Image: Supplied
Eclipse Floor Light by Anatomy Design
The epitome of contemporary sophistication, Anatomy Design’s Eclipse Floor Light combines functionality and aesthetics.
Designed to offer a distinctive interplay of shape and light, two brass domes cast light up and down, capturing a moment of fragility in between (the negative space). A sturdy marble base ensures stability and balance.
anatomydesign.co.za
Image: Supplied
The Wing Light by Mema Design
Taking its cue from the wing of a fly, the elegant Wing Light has us aflutter. Constructed from anodised aluminium mesh, its delicate aesthetic belies its rigorous making.
A simple downlight casts a soft glow that catches the facets and folds in each mesh wing.
memadesigns.co.za
Catapult by Studio 19, in collaboration with Studio Parkington
The name says it all: with its decidedly mid-century feel, the Catapult table lamp looks ready to hurtle its round ball across the room.
Balancing vintage onyx on the one side and an opaque glass shade on the other, a spherical base in mottled bronze completes its vintage appeal.
This one was a collab between equally talented designers Studio 19 and Studio Parkington.
studio19.co
Image: Supplied
Nebula by Makers of Stuff
A clever concealment of often unsightly downlights, the Nebula is a flexible grouping of one or more powder-coated aluminium sconces that gather to dazzling effect.
This adaptable design can function as a simple wall light, a feature installation that undulates along a ceiling or wall, or a sculptural piece without light.
The light’s folds and apertures make for an eye-catching interplay of light and shadow.
mosproducts.co.za and alwayswelcome.store
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Luminol Standing Lamp by Joe Paine
With its name derived from the chemical used in the dark world of forensic investigation, the Luminol standing lamp characterises Joe Paine’s love of creating functional pieces, often manifesting in metal and punchy primary colours.
The lamp’s distinctly retro form, chrome finish and siren-red combo make for a piece that refuses to be ignored. You can also tilt the shade 360 degrees for limitless lighting options.
Available from www.joepaine.com and Always Welcome
Image: Photography/Concept: Henrique Wilding; Botanical stylist: Deejee Kruger; Location: Le Grand Jardin Villa, Stellenbosch
Image: Supplied
Sprinkled Light by Mash T
With a deep reverence for her African heritage, Mash T’s Thabisa Mjo brings a contemporary edge to traditionally infused craft.
Made from steel and telewire by a team of young artisans, the Sprinkled Light is a nod to the classic telewire bowls of South Africa’s craft identity, passed on by late master weaver Bab’ Alfred Ntuli.
The bold primary colours and beaded rods bring a playful element to lighting design.
mashtdesignstudio.co.za
alwayswelcome.store
Molecule 16 in Botany Green by Hoi P'loy
The latest iteration to join Hoi P’loy’s Molecule chandelier collection, the new powder-coated brass Botany Green version brings to the fore a welcome injection of Mother Nature’s go-to shade. Inspired by molecular structure, the 16-bulb chandelier is made by hand to extremely high specs and is a showstopper.
hoiploy.com
Image: Supplied
Paradies Light by Arrange Studio
Timeless in its simplicity and luscious in its colour iterations, the Paradise table lamp takes its cue from the vivid plumage of tropical birds of paradise. Owing to designer Roxanne Ferreira’s bent for bold colour, the lamp comes in four colour combinations and features meticulous details, like the brass nib which elevates the act of switching on and off. The piece comes in floor, table and pendant variations.
arrangestudio.co.za
