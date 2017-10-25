Airbnb puts a new spin on the tourist experience

I am done being a tourist. The more I travel, the more I want to find unique ways to unwrap a destination. Once all the sightseeing boxes have been ticked, I want to immerse myself in a place, delve a little deeper and leave feeling like an insider.

Experts have observed a shift in the way people plan their journeys. It's less about trawling through museums and monuments and more about discovering the heartbeat of a place. For most, the way to achieve that is via the residents.

Online marketplace and hospitality service Airbnb has gone for the gap and introduced Experiences to the platform by engaging local hosts to design and lead handcrafted and unusual activities that showcase their communities.

It's all about the human connection and anyone can be a freelance tour guide. All that's required is time and talent and voilà, travellers get access to the hidden gems not typically found in guidebooks and brochures.

Airbnb is the brainchild of 35-year-old US entrepreneur Brian Chesky. The portal is worth $30-billion and operates pretty much everywhere except the likes of Iran and North Korea.

Chesky, mentored by Amazon icon Jeff Bezos whose investment into Airbnb was upwards of $100-million, launched the Experiences concept in November last year. Cape Town was among the first 12 cool cities to offer the feature alongside LA, Paris, Miami and Havana, to name a few.

Whether your passion is wine, culture, adventure, sport or food, there's likely to be an offbeat Experience with your name on it.

"From stand-up paddling with penguins to making art from trash and solving a murder mystery that involves a lot of gin, Experience hosts are locals who love to share their passions," says Velma Corcoran, Airbnb's regional market consultant for Southern Africa.