Boeing's cracked 737s: Are SA's airlines flying potentially faulty planes? ​

Local airlines have inspected their Boeing 737-800 “Next Generation” aircraft after cracks were found in the wing structures of identical planes overseas, leading to at least 50 aircraft being grounded.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a directive to all 737NG operators in early October that aircraft with 30,000 or more “cycles” — take-offs and landings — should be checked for cracking in the structure that helps attach the wing to the fuselage.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon said all eight of the airline's 737-800NG fleet had been checked and were “100% clear”.

Mango, which operates 14 of the type, had found cracks in one plane. “The affected aircraft is not in operation and will be brought online once the necessary work is completed,” Mango said.

Comair, which operates Kulula and the British Airways franchise in SA, said six of its 14-strong fleet 737-800NG aircraft had been inspected. “No cracks were found on the aircraft inspected and have all been cleared for service,” the company said in a statement.

The rest of Comair's 737NG aircraft will be inspected before the planes reach “the cycle threshold as determined by the FAA”, it said.