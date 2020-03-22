Travel

Accidental Tourist

Media hysteria, Fortnite overkill and trying to stay sane in self-isolation

The imagined bliss of an escape from the hell of other people has fast dissolved into the realities of stockpiling, handwashing and thinking about my elbow, writes Stephen Haw

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By Stephen Haw

Yesterday I was sitting on the banks of the Zambezi, 30km from the Victoria Falls, marveling at the rushing water and wondering whether it knew it was destined to become the smoke that thunders.

Today, on company orders, I'm at home with a self-isolating family, trying not to catastrophise. I have a bit of a headache, which might be a hangover, though I suspect it has more to do with a wife who thinks she can still go to work (she can't), and a son who sees this as his opportunity to introduce me to his many Fortnite skins...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  5. Should you throw in the towel? To gym or not to gym in the time of Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...