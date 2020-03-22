Accidental Tourist
Media hysteria, Fortnite overkill and trying to stay sane in self-isolation
The imagined bliss of an escape from the hell of other people has fast dissolved into the realities of stockpiling, handwashing and thinking about my elbow, writes Stephen Haw
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Yesterday I was sitting on the banks of the Zambezi, 30km from the Victoria Falls, marveling at the rushing water and wondering whether it knew it was destined to become the smoke that thunders.
Today, on company orders, I'm at home with a self-isolating family, trying not to catastrophise. I have a bit of a headache, which might be a hangover, though I suspect it has more to do with a wife who thinks she can still go to work (she can't), and a son who sees this as his opportunity to introduce me to his many Fortnite skins...
