Nomad Capitalist unveils best and worst passports to own in 2020, and here's where SA ranks

Ranking depends on visa-free travel, international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom

02 June 2020 - 14:12 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Nomad Capitalist has released its annual list of THE world's best passports to own, and SA has dropped out of the top 100.
The Nomad Capitalist has unveiled a list of the best and worst passports to own in its 2020 Passport Index, with European passports dominating the top 10 and most African countries ranking quite poorly.

Passports from Sweden, Luxembourg and Ireland were named the best three to own in 2020, while South Africa failed to make the top 100.

Sweden, which ranked second last year, climbed to the top thanks to visa-free travel to 186 countries, high personal freedom and an excellent global reputation. 

Luxembourg maintained its place for the third year in a row, having climbed its way up from 10th place just three years ago.

The Irish passport did well, thanks to having one of Europe’s lowest corporate tax rates, high visa scores and an excellent global reputation.

Only two Asian countries, Singapore and South Korea, cracked the top 20 list, while the Seychelles ranked the best among African nations at number 59. 

Afghanistan's passport was ranked the worst for 2020, and Eritrea's was the lowest ranking passport among African nations.

The passports were ranked on visa-free travel, international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom.

THE 10 BEST PASSPORTS TO OWN IN 2020: 

  • Sweden
  • Luxembourg
  • Ireland
  • Switzerland
  • Belgium
  • Finland
  • Portugal
  • Singapore
  • Czech Republic
  • Malta.

THE 10 WORST PASSPORTS TO OWN IN 2020: 

  • Afghanistan
  • Iraq
  • Yemen
  • Syria
  • Eritrea
  • Libya
  • Somalia
  • North Korea
  • Pakistan
  • Sudan

See the full list here

