Nomad Capitalist unveils best and worst passports to own in 2020, and here's where SA ranks

The Nomad Capitalist has unveiled a list of the best and worst passports to own in its 2020 Passport Index, with European passports dominating the top 10 and most African countries ranking quite poorly.

Passports from Sweden, Luxembourg and Ireland were named the best three to own in 2020, while South Africa failed to make the top 100.

Sweden, which ranked second last year, climbed to the top thanks to visa-free travel to 186 countries, high personal freedom and an excellent global reputation.

Luxembourg maintained its place for the third year in a row, having climbed its way up from 10th place just three years ago.