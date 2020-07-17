Lockdown travel rules: can I go on holiday if I don't leave my province?

The clarity comes after a month of confusion within the industry.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested in his June 17 announcement that the easing of level 3 regulations would extend to leisure travel, elation in the industry soared.

However, the gazette published over a week later was worryingly thin on details, stating only that “a person may leave his or her place of residence to travel for leisure purposes as allowed under alert level 3”.

In the absence of clarity, the Tourism Business Council of SA said it interpreted the regulations to be that “formally accredited and licensed accommodation” would be allowed to operate for intra-provincial (within the province) leisure travel.

“Until we have written confirmation to the contrary, we are entitled to this interpretation and will operate within the regulations we have received,” said the council's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivenghwa.

This view was endorsed by the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa).

On Friday last week, however, things took a turn for the absurd when the presidency’s official Twitter account posted an infographic suggesting leisure tourism was allowed — then promptly deleted it the next day, tweeting instead that it had “picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case.”

The “final answer” — a solid “no” for leisure travellers — was then gazetted the next day.