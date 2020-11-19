Just before lift-off, LIFT calls on public to vote on its logo

Just weeks after asking the public to choose its name, SA's LIFT Airline is again asking for help — this time calling for ideas on its “look”.

The domestic airline is set to take off on December 10, flying two routes from Johannesburg to Cape Town and George.

The airline is a partnership between kulula.com founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. It made news in October when Novick called on the public to put their creativity to the test and suggest a name for it.

After sorting through 25,000 suggestions, the airline opted to go with LIFT, a name that was suggested by eight people who got to share the main prize valued at R480,000.

Now preparing for lift-off, LIFT is asking people to choose one of two options for its logo.

A poll was set up on Instagram on Tuesday and it will be open until November 23.

So far, it seems like SA is going in favour of Option B.