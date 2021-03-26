WATCH | Seven adorable wolf pups practise their howling

Well, here's a cute video for your Friday morning!

Video platform Rumble has shared a video of a pack of little wolf cubs practising their howling skills.

In the video, seven wolf pups can be seen wandering out on to a gravel road and working on their howls. It's unclear exactly when or where the howling session took place.

The pups' high-pitched sounds melted hearts and the video garnered more than 40,044 views on the platform.

“These adorable baby wolves stopped by a parked vehicle in the mountains to demonstrate their howling abilities and we are glad it's all caught on video. So adorable,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the full video below