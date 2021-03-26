Travel

WATCH | Seven adorable wolf pups practise their howling

26 March 2021 - 05:55
In the video, seven wolf pups can be seen wandering on to a gravel road and working on their howls.
In the video, seven wolf pups can be seen wandering on to a gravel road and working on their howls.
Image: Screenshot/Rumble

Well, here's a cute video for your Friday morning!

Video platform Rumble has shared a video of a pack of little wolf cubs practising their howling skills.

In the video, seven wolf pups can be seen wandering out on to a gravel road and working on their howls. It's unclear exactly when or where the howling session took place.

The pups' high-pitched sounds melted hearts and the video garnered more than 40,044 views on the platform.

“These adorable baby wolves stopped by a parked vehicle in the mountains to demonstrate their howling abilities and we are glad it's all caught on video. So adorable,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the full video below

According to the International Wolf Society, young wolves begin perfecting their howling at about six months.

“Howling is the one form of communication used by wolves that is intended for long distances,” said the site.

“A defensive howl is used to keep the pack together and strangers away, to stand their ground and protect young pups who cannot yet travel from danger, and protect kill sites. A social howl is used to locate one another, rally together and possibly just for fun.”

MORE:

WATCH | Cute interaction between wild dog pups disrupted by male lion on a killing spree

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Bushbuck trying to fight back against wild dogs gets eaten alive

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Wildebeest tries to save calf from leopard and warthogs

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the leopard can be seen trying to steal the newborn wildebeest before warthogs come along and try to snatch it ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Rugby star recounts how Queen Elizabeth's great-grandson was born on ... Lifestyle
  2. Prince Harry lands a new job at mental health firm BetterUp Lifestyle
  3. Charlene Wittstock: the 'blonde lady' at King Zwelithini's memorial everyone ... Lifestyle
  4. Inspired by ‘Cake Boss’, laid-off cleaner turns to home baking Food
  5. OPINION | Call me a hater, but does Beyoncé really deserve 28 Grammys? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...