Young Eco-activist Romario Valentine aims to raise R30k for conservation
04 July 2021 - 00:00
All Romario Valentine wants for his 10th birthday is to help provide a safe haven for endangered African grey parrots and to plant trees to save the environment.
The grade 4 boy from Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal has been spurning birthday gifts for years to focus on bird and marine conservation, climate change and deforestation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.