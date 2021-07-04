Travel

Young Eco-activist Romario Valentine aims to raise R30k for conservation

04 July 2021 - 00:00 By MLULEKI MDLETSHE

All Romario Valentine wants for his 10th birthday is to help provide a safe haven for endangered African grey parrots and to plant trees to save the environment.

The grade 4 boy from Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal has been spurning birthday gifts for years to focus on bird and marine conservation, climate change and deforestation...

