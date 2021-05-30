Road Trip

Adventure biker 'Itchy Boots' tours SA, bringing her legions of fans along for the ride

Dutchwoman Noraly Schoenmaker has spent years travelling the world solo on a motorbike, amassing a huge social-media following along the way

I've ridden a motorbike with Noraly Schoenmaker from India to the Netherlands and from Patagonia to Peru. But the other day I met her for the first time in one of the less salubrious southern suburbs of Cape Town.



Schoenmaker is the seemingly unstoppable bundle of energy behind the Itchy Boots channel on YouTube, but the Covid-19 pandemic threw up an insuperable obstacle when it interrupted her motorcycle journey from the southern tip of South America to Alaska...