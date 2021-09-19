A rooibos tea-tourism industry is brewing in the Cederberg

Aron Hyman finds out what's potting in and around the 'rooibos capital of the world' in the Western Cape

If you lie down in the Cederberg and look at the stars, you could imagine the Earth around you as a reflection of the heavens.



Almost innumerable flower species wait for the sun to rise in pockets of sand scattered amongst boulders that are stacked onto each other at impossible angles. Each crevasse and each koppie contains tiny ecosystems so unique that they may be found only on that spot...