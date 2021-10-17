Local Getaway

Seven things to love about Dinokeng Private Bush House

This house for hire in the Dinokeng Reserve is a quick hop from Joburg and boasts luxury touches including a heated pool and a private chef

One can always find an excuse to take a break from city life, whether you’re celebrating a big milestone, treating yourself to a mini vaycay, or perhaps fancy a working holiday by moving your “office” to the bush for a temporary change of scenery.



That's exactly what the Sunday Times Fashion team and I did when we headed off to Dinokeng Private Bush House for a photo shoot. We quickly discovered that this hideaway just a stone’s throw from Gauteng’s major cities makes for a lavish and blissful escape...