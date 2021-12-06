Keep calm and cruise on, SA — but only if you’re vaccinated

MSC Cruises is going ahead with its 2021/22 SA cruise season, but — in light of rising Covid-19 infection rates on shore and the discovery of the new Omicron variant — has reversed the decision to allow both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests on board.

In addition to having to provide a negative PCR test before embarkation in SA, guests over the age of 12 will also have to have proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated guests aged between the ages of two and 11 who accompany vaccinated adults will have to undergo an antigen lateral flow test at the embarkation port at a cost of R300 per person.

Guests will also have to sign up for the line’s new “Covid-19 Protection Plan”, an insurance policy covering Covid-19-related risks, including cancellation, repatriation and medical expenses, or prove they have taken out similar cover.