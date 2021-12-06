Cruising
Keep calm and cruise on, SA — but only if you’re vaccinated
Cruise line MSC is going ahead with upcoming trips around SA and to Mozambique and Namibia, but with new conditions
MSC Cruises is going ahead with its 2021/22 SA cruise season, but — in light of rising Covid-19 infection rates on shore and the discovery of the new Omicron variant — has reversed the decision to allow both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests on board.
In addition to having to provide a negative PCR test before embarkation in SA, guests over the age of 12 will also have to have proof of vaccination.
Unvaccinated guests aged between the ages of two and 11 who accompany vaccinated adults will have to undergo an antigen lateral flow test at the embarkation port at a cost of R300 per person.
Guests will also have to sign up for the line’s new “Covid-19 Protection Plan”, an insurance policy covering Covid-19-related risks, including cancellation, repatriation and medical expenses, or prove they have taken out similar cover.
MSC Cruises was the first major line in the world to resume operations in August 2020 when MSC Grandiosa began cruising in the Mediterranean Sea. While it had previously said it would allow unvaccinated guests on board, who were to be required to take a lateral flow test before embarkation in addition to providing a negative PCR test result, this was subject to change.
The line said vaccination-only cruises are in place for all its winter voyages in Europe, North America, South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.
It said its flexibility in the face of the changing pandemic has reassured its guests and destinations and proves its commitment to health and safety.
Ross Volk, MD of MSC Cruises SA, said: “SA is seeing an increase in infection rates ashore, and to ensure the wellbeing of those on board our ship and at the communities we call on, our preventive measures demonstrate health and safety is our number one priority.”
The is scheduled to sail on 41 itineraries around SA, Mozambique and Namibia over the next few months. Home porting in Durban and Cape Town, the Orchestra will offer two-, three-, four- and seven-night voyages up to May 2022. The season starts on December 6, with a four-night cruise from Durban to Pomene, Mozambique.
The enhanced health and safety requirements for guests on the MSC Orchestra include:
- All guests older than two years must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before embarkation. The results must include the guest’s personal data, date of the test, contact details of the centre that performed the analysis, technique used and the negative result.
- Guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccine, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Guests will be considered vaccinated if they have received the full set of Covid-19 shots more than 14 days before embarkation.
- Guests between the ages of 12 and 17 will be considered fully vaccinated if they have received one dose of an accredited vaccine.
- The original test results and vaccination certificate must be presented at the cruise terminal before embarkation in either paper or electronic format and must be in English.
- Any existing guest who will not be fully vaccinated in time for their departure date can opt to either postpone their holiday with a voucher for a future cruise or request a refund.
- All guests must also have an insurance policy that covers any Covid-19-related risks, including cancellation, repatriation and medical expenses. To this end, MSC has introduced a Covid-19 Protection Plan in collaboration with Hollard Insurance, which covers guests before, during and after the cruise. The cost, calculated on a per-person-per-day basis, will automatically be added to existing bookings. Guests who wish to arrange their own cover will need to provide proof that it is like-for-like with the one offered by MSC and sign an indemnity.
Other safety measures include temperature checks, extended sanitation on board and the use of face masks in indoor public areas. On the day of sailing, guests will be assigned boarding times to assist with social distancing and will not be allowed to enter the cruise terminal until their time slot. You can find out more about MSC’s embarkation requirements and safety measures here.
MSC Orchestra has a 24/7 medical centre staffed by doctors and nurses and a contingency response plan agreed in collaboration with the relevant authorities ashore.
• For further details on existing bookings, guests should contact their travel adviser or visit the MSC Cruises website.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.