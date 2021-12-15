WATCH | Unsuspecting warthog turned into fresh meal after walking into lions' trap

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

An unsuspecting warthog’s luck ran out after it encountered two lions in the Kruger National Park.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the warthog can be seen casually walking along the road, before being spotted by two lions and turned into a fresh meal.

The footage was shared by Shannon Finnegan who took it while on a safari in the park.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers)