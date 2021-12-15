Travel

WATCH | Unsuspecting warthog turned into fresh meal after walking into lions' trap

15 December 2021 - 14:00
The warthog desperately tries to escape a deadly trap.
Image: Latest Sightings

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

An unsuspecting warthog’s luck ran out after it encountered two lions in the Kruger National Park.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the warthog can be seen casually walking along the road, before being spotted by two lions and turned into a fresh meal. 

The footage was shared by Shannon Finnegan who took it while on a safari in the park.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers)

Finnegan described the sighting as incredible hunting tactics, saying every move was steady. 

“It was incredible to see the lions’ hunting tactics. The younger female started to make her way around to position herself behind the incoming warthog. Every move was steady and she kept glancing back at the older female, almost for approval of her approach,” said Finnegan.

“We could not believe what we had just witnessed. The lions quickly dispatched the warthog and the air filled with the smell of its now-exposed intestines. 

“The two females made quick work of their fresh meal. This is truly an encounter I will never forget and feel so grateful to have witnessed.”

