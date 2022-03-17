IN PICS | Step aboard Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship

This ship is the fifth and newest of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class vessels, which rank as the world’s largest passenger ships.

The ship is divided into eight unique neighbourhoods, a Royal Caribbean first. The Central Park neighbourhood features more than 20,000 real plants, while the exclusive suite neighbourhood includes a private sundeck with a plunge pool and bar, as well as the largest private family suite yet, with space for up to 10 people.

An underwater-themed play area for children features slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities, imaginative puzzles and light shows.

Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, race down what Royal Caribbean calls the tallest slide at sea, brave the 10-storey-high zip line, or scale twin rock climbing walls. There are more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges across the ship, plus several shows across four stages. Guests will also enjoy high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheatre, the one-of-a-kind amphitheatre.

It will be sailing on seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean with stops at Royal Caribbean’s private-island destinations in the Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico.

In May, it will head to Barcelona, Spain, for a summer season in the Mediterranean, offering seven-night itineraries with destinations including Naples and Florence in Italy, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Provence in France.

The cruise line has itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including a private-island destination in The Bahamas.

Here’s a peek at some of the on-board features of the Wonder of the Seas.