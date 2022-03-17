×

IN PICS | Step aboard Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean’s new ship, now sailing in the Caribbean, features eight distinct neighbourhoods, including a park with more than 20,000 plants

17 March 2022 - 13:30 By Elizabeth Sleith
Wonder of the Seas is 362m long and 64m wide with a gross tonnage of 236,857.
Image: Royal Caribbean

The world has a new largest cruise ship: Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas has started its very first season, sailing around the Caribbean.

Having taken three years to build at a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, the Wonder was delivered to its owners in January and began its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, US, on March 4. 

At 362m long and 64m wide with a gross tonnage of 236,857, the 18-deck Wonder of Seas replaces another of Royal Caribbean’s ships, Symphony of the Seas, as the world’s largest cruise ship. It has capacity for 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. 

IN PICS | Next-level luxury aboard the ultra-mod Norwegian Prima cruise liner

The brand new offering from Norwegian Cruise Line boasts an infinity pool, a sculpture garden and a hull emblazoned with contemporary artwork.
10 months ago

This ship is the fifth and newest of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class vessels, which rank as the world’s largest passenger ships. 

The ship is divided into eight unique neighbourhoods, a Royal Caribbean first. The Central Park neighbourhood features more than 20,000 real plants, while the exclusive suite neighbourhood includes a private sundeck with a plunge pool and bar, as well as the largest private family suite yet, with space for up to 10 people.

An underwater-themed play area for children features slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities, imaginative puzzles and light shows. 

Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, race down what Royal Caribbean calls the tallest slide at sea, brave the 10-storey-high zip line, or scale twin rock climbing walls. There are more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges across the ship, plus several shows  across four stages. Guests will also enjoy high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheatre, the one-of-a-kind amphitheatre.

It will be sailing on seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean with stops at Royal Caribbean’s private-island destinations in the Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico.

In May, it will head to Barcelona, Spain, for a summer season in the Mediterranean, offering seven-night itineraries with destinations including Naples and Florence in Italy, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Provence in France.

The cruise line has itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including a private-island destination in The Bahamas. 

Here’s a peek at some of the on-board features of the Wonder of the Seas. 

The Suite Sun Deck in the exclusive Suite Neighbourhood includes a plunge pool and bar.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The Ultimate Family Suite, for a family of 10, has an in-suite slide, a cinema and a karaoke area, as well as a private balcony and whirlpool.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The poolside cantilevered Vue Bar shines bright with a colourful mosaic canopy.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The Vue Bar offers panoramic ocean views by day.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is one of 20-plus restaurants, bars and lounges aboard Wonder of the Seas.
Image: Royal Caribbean
A vibrant pool deck with Caribbean vibes, live music and more is on deck aboard Wonder of the Seas.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed, outdoor play area for families with kids.
Image: Royal Caribbean
The Suite Neighborhood is a private escape with a sun deck, plunge pool and bar.
Image: Royal Caribbean

• For more details, see Royal Caribbean’s website.

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
