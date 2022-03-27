Extreme camping on this stretch of the west coast is wild — and mostly free
Between Brand se Baai and Groenriviersmond in the Western Cape are 100 wild camping spots. Take a tent, a buddy and a 4x4 and get back to the glorious basics
27 March 2022 - 00:02
Staring into a rock pool at the limpets, mussels, rock cod fingerlings and various types of seaweed swaying in the current, I realise very little has changed here for nearly 10,000 years. The itinerant San and, later, Khoi visited the shorelines often; particularly when their respective hunting and herding activities were at a low ebb. ..
