The magic is in leaving your comfort zone: actress Natasha Sutherland

Shirley has this postcard-pretty goal of sitting by the edge of the sea looking at the sunset and drinking wine “in the country where the grape is grown”. She believes that when she achieves this moment she will finally feel ease. But when she does, it wakes her up to a much bigger transformation because it makes her feel small. As she says: “My life had been a crime actually, against God and nature, because I hadn’t lived it fully. I’d allowed meself to live such a little life when inside me there was so much.” Shirley’s travels to Greece allow her to “rewild” herself so she starts feeling truly alive. Again.

I once took a solo holiday to Mauritius. It may not sound very adventurous but I was a single mom and the idea of leaving my kids with their dad and doing something for myself was quite anxiety-inducing. Still, “filling the well” makes me a better mom/person/friend ... At first it wasn’t an Eat Pray Love experience at all. I'd stupidly booked at this big family hotel and Shirley Valentine is right when she says, “When you’re a woman alone, people don’t half look at ya.”

The first few days I felt very “stuck”. One day I walked out of the hotel with no idea where I was going. I just followed my feet and walked and walked. I passed homes and took photos of things I found interesting — rusty signs, crumbling temples. I bought a little pastry and ate it sitting on an empty cove looking at the shades of blue in the bay. On my way back to the hotel, my sandal broke so I chucked my shoes and walked barefoot. It was the best experience!