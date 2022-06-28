Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science

A new study to pinpoint the most beautiful streets in the world has put SA in fourth place thanks to the lovely Herbert Baker Street in Pretoria.

The study, by UK-based estate-agent comparison site GetAgent, used eye-tracking software to determine which streets around the world proved most attractive to the human eye.

The researchers started by compiling a list of 50 contenders from around the world, then showed 40 participants a series of images of the streets. Eye-tracking software recorded how many times people looked at each image and for how long. The average fixation time was then used to rank each street according to how “attractive” it is.





1. PHILOSOPHER’S PATH, KYOTO, JAPAN