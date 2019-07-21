News

ANC stalwarts hit back at 'morally bankrupt' Jacob Zuma

Siphiwe Nyanda intends to cross-examine ex-president while Cheryl Carolus blasts him

21 July 2019 - 00:00 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA

Former minister Siphiwe Nyanda has written to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture requesting to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma...

