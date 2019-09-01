SABC brass threaten to quit over board 'meddling'

The SABC's three top executives have threatened to quit, claiming they face constant meddling and interference from members of the board.

This week the three top bosses - group CEO Madoda Mxakwe, outgoing chief operating officer Craig van Rooyen and chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon - wrote to the board, detailing instances of alleged interference by two of its members.

The board is responsible for the SABC's broad strategic mandate and is not permitted to interfere in the day-to-day activities of the public broadcaster.

On Tuesday, the three sent a letter to board chair Bongumusa Makhathini responding to the board's request for examples of interference after they complained about it in an initial letter sent in June.

The examples they cited include:

A board member's suggestion that they give ministers free access to SABC news in return for "political mileage";

Editorial interference in the news department, including an incident where a state-owned agency sent an e-mail to a producer demanding that a SABC board member, who is the CEO of that agency, be interviewed on one of the flagship news programmes;

Board members allegedly using board meetings to demand tickets for various events, including sports and elections gala dinners, to which they did not pitch up; and

Board members being unprepared for meetings, or arriving late, which "disrupts" the executives' work and wastes their time.

In the letter, the executives accuse a board member of peddling a lie about executives hatching a plan to pay themselves performance bonuses while the public broadcaster begs for a government bailout.

But those close to the implicated board members hit back, saying they were being targeted by the three executives and other board members for asking difficult questions about the corporation's ability to meet the stringent turnaround targets set by finance minister Tito Mboweni as a precondition for a R3.2bn bailout.

"The SABC has not met the bailout conditions, in fact they want a bailout without conditions. That is what those board members are concerned about and what they keep questioning the leadership of the organisation about. This is the reason why they are being singled out," said a source close to the implicated board members.