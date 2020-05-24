Eastern Cape battles bed shortage as Covid-19 infections surge

Inadequate rural testing and a total disregard for Covid-19 regulations by communities have created a perfect storm for the surge in infections in the Eastern Cape, experts say.

Coronavirus cases in the province reached 2,459 this week, with 53 reported deaths.

A mitigation and containment plan by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, showed the province has less than half the 2,481 isolation beds it needs. Only 47 ICU and high-care beds are available, compared with the envisaged 155, and just 1,315 of the planned 2,626 general hospital beds are ready.

State hospitals in two of the province's infection hot spots, Buffalo City metro and Nelson Mandela Bay metro, are desperately short of ICU and high-care beds.

According to Mabuyane's report, Nelson Mandela Bay has only four beds and needs 30 more, while Buffalo City has 14 and needs 18 more. Chris Hani district has six beds and the rest, 23, are in OR Tambo district. The districts of Sarah Baartman, Amathole, Joe Qgabi and Alfred Nzo have no ICU beds.

Responding to questions this week, Mabuyane defended health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her department, whose handling of the pandemic has been described as "pathetic" by unions and analysts.