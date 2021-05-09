Pope urges vaccine generosity

Pope Francis yesterday supported waiving intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines, backing a proposal by US President Joe Biden that has been rebuffed by some European nations, including Germany.

In a speech to a global fundraising concert to promote fair access to vaccines, the pope said the world was infected with the “virus of individualism”.

“A variant of this virus is closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines,” he said in the recorded video message.

“Another variant is when we put the laws of the market or intellectual market or intellectual property over the laws of love and the health of humanity,” he said, recalling the heavy death toll the coronavirus has inflicted on the world.

His comments came in the middle of a debate over whether pharmaceutical companies should waive patent protection for Covid vaccines.