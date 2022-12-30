Parents of transgender pupil complain at ‘ignorant’ opinion of governing body member
Parents of child at Somerset West school go to gender equality commission over opinion document
30 December 2022 - 00:00
The parents of a transgender pupil have complained to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) over the “ignorant” views of a member of the school governing body who compared such children with “special needs” pupils...
