News

Parents of transgender pupil complain at ‘ignorant’ opinion of governing body member

Parents of child at Somerset West school go to gender equality commission over opinion document

30 December 2022 - 00:00
Prega Govender Journalist

The parents of a transgender pupil have complained to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) over the “ignorant” views of a member of the school governing body who compared such children with “special needs” pupils...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Criminalise corporal punishment, give trans pupils a break, parliament hears News
  2. Diversity training is necessary for the sake of future generations: parents on ... News
  3. New guidelines for socio-educational inclusion will test 'repressive' norms at ... News
  4. NWU probes student teacher who allegedly made ‘homophobic utterances’ that led ... News

Most read

  1. ID head hints at state capture fireworks in 2023 News
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. Government throws R5bn at 'unique, untested thing' News
  5. LISTEN | 'Skin was hanging from their bodies. It was total carnage'- Horror at ... News

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election