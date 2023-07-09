Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It has been an eventful week with the usual busy news cycle we have come to expect in our country.
Among this week’s big stories was the viral video of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers assaulting a motorist and three passengers on the N1 highway north of Johannesburg last Sunday.
Then, on Wednesday night in Boksburg, 17 residents of the Angelo informal settlement died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from cylinders stored in a shack used by illegal miners.
Today we bring you fresh details on both of these stories. We report that the driver of the car assaulted by the VIP protectors is to sue the police for R1m. We also go to the scene of the Boksburg tragedy where we found a man who lost his wife, child and two other family members.
But our front page lead is a shocking development on a story we broke last week of a respected neighbourhood watch member arrested and charged with murdering and raping his son’s eight-year-old friend who had come for a sleepover. We interview a woman the suspect allegedly raped in 2005 and find out that instead of being prosecuted, he was sent to a criminal diversion programme by way of punishment — from which he absconded.
Also on our front page is a picture of Markus Jooste, the disgraced Steinhoff boss who was spotted in a box at the rugby stadium in George enjoying Craven Week despite a warrant out for his arrest.
On the political front, we report ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying Luthuli House was behind those calling for minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to be punished for defying President Cyril Ramaphosa over the signing of renewables agreements.
But there is a lot more to read in today’s edition. One is our investigation of a probe into R100m of allegedly irregular navy contracts stalled for five years by the head of the military police. Another is about teachers forced to eat food served by their school’s child feeding scheme to survive.
It’s not all serious news, however. Do read our front page story on a law firm that fell foul of a magistrate after using ChatGPT for legal research. We also interview the owners of three companies that are hiring despite the poor state of the economy.
A long read we suggest diving into is a feature on the royal battle underway for the soul of KwaZulu-Natal.
We offer you this hot edition to stave off today’s wintry weather.
Do read our front page story on a law firm that fell foul of a magistrate after using ChatGPT for legal research.
Eskom improvement 'not artificial'
Ramaphosa sends senior ministers to US over Agoa
'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out
Mbalula backs Ramaphosa against ‘defiant’ Mantashe
Guess who? The Craven Week fan with a red card over his head looks very much like Markus Jooste...
Boksburg gas leak: 'These guys were amateurs'
SABC headed for business rescue, says CFO
Teachers starve while education department dithers
VIP blue-light unit victim sues for R1m
Steyn City ‘tech entrepreneur’ jailed for fraud in US and SA
Telkom spurns Maseko offer
Treasury balancing act as politicians put squeeze on
Look Sprite(ly) — it's all hip-hop and happening
The life and times of an Ugly Noo Noo
Travel industry harnesses gaming's power to entice children to explore SA
