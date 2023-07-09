News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

It’s not all serious news, however. Do read our front page story on a law firm that fell foul of a magistrate after using ChatGPT for legal research.

09 July 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It has been an eventful week with the usual busy news cycle we have come to expect in our country.

Among this week’s big stories was the viral video of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers assaulting a motorist and three passengers on the N1 highway north of Johannesburg last Sunday.

Then, on Wednesday night in Boksburg, 17 residents of the Angelo informal settlement died after inhaling toxic gas emanating from cylinders stored in a shack used by illegal miners.

Today we bring you fresh details on both of these stories. We report that the driver of the car assaulted by the VIP protectors is to sue the police for R1m. We also go to the scene of the Boksburg tragedy where we found a man who lost his wife, child and two other family members.

But our front page lead is a shocking development on a story we broke last week of a respected neighbourhood watch member arrested and charged with murdering and raping his son’s eight-year-old friend who had come for a sleepover. We interview a woman the suspect allegedly raped in 2005 and find out that instead of being prosecuted, he was sent to a criminal diversion programme by way of punishment — from which he absconded.

Also on our front page is a picture of Markus Jooste, the disgraced Steinhoff boss who was spotted in a box at the rugby stadium in George enjoying Craven Week despite a warrant out for his arrest.

On the political front, we report ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying Luthuli House was behind those calling for minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to be punished for defying President Cyril Ramaphosa over the signing of renewables agreements.

But there is a lot more to read in today’s edition. One is our investigation of a probe into R100m of allegedly irregular navy contracts stalled for five years by the head of the military police. Another is about teachers forced to eat food served by their school’s child feeding scheme to survive.

It’s not all serious news, however. Do read our front page story on a law firm that fell foul of a magistrate after using ChatGPT for legal research. We also interview the owners of three companies that are hiring despite the poor state of the economy.

A long read we suggest diving into is a feature on the royal battle underway for the soul of KwaZulu-Natal.

We offer you this hot edition to stave off today’s wintry weather.

Eskom improvement 'not artificial'

Eskom is burning less diesel than anticipated to keep the lights on this winter because of improved generation capacity, electricity minister ...
News
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa sends senior ministers to US over Agoa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week send a high-level delegation to the US where discussions around African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) ...
News
8 hours ago

'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out

The man accused of raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover last month was a previous offender who “checked himself ...
News
8 hours ago

Mbalula backs Ramaphosa against ‘defiant’ Mantashe

Fikile Mbalalula says Gwede Mantashe should know that Cyril Ramaphosa is his boss in government
News
8 hours ago

Guess who? The Craven Week fan with a red card over his head looks very much like Markus Jooste...

Former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste was photographed enjoying a Craven Week rugby match this week — not the picture one expects of a man facing ...
News
8 hours ago

Boksburg gas leak: 'These guys were amateurs'

An illegal miner said the group allegedly behind the leak that killed 17 people in Angelo informal settlement sourced the wrong gas, writes Tankiso ...
News
8 hours ago

SABC headed for business rescue, says CFO

The broadcaster is poised to announce a R1bn loss, and will not be able to pay salaries
News
8 hours ago

Teachers starve while education department dithers

The government’s school feeding scheme is meant for poor pupils, but six starving teachers are also benefiting from it because they have not been ...
News
8 hours ago

VIP blue-light unit victim sues for R1m

The legal representatives for some of the victims in the assault by members of the VIP protection unit have confirmed that none of the officers has ...
News
8 hours ago

Steyn City ‘tech entrepreneur’ jailed for fraud in US and SA

Martins Egenamba turned out to be the mastermind of a scheme that raked millions of dollars from victims in the US and South Africa via business ...
News
8 hours ago

Telkom spurns Maseko offer

Telkom said on Friday it had rejected an offer to buy a majority stake in SA’s third-biggest telecoms company, sending its shares down 7%.
Business Times
8 hours ago

Treasury balancing act as politicians put squeeze on

Pretoria's technocratic dexterity will come under the microscope in the next few weeks as next year's budget is crafted. It is an “election budget” ...
Business Times
8 hours ago

Look Sprite(ly) — it's all hip-hop and happening

With flashy cars lined up in the driveway, a graffiti artist painting a giant mural in the garden, and B-boys showing off their break dancing moves, ...
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

The life and times of an Ugly Noo Noo

Hot Lunch: Aspasia Karras and Andrew Buckland
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Travel industry harnesses gaming's power to entice children to explore SA

The travel industry is using digital games to attract children to explore South Africa
Lifestyle
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News
  2. Mbalula backs Ramaphosa against ‘defiant’ Mantashe Politics
  3. Guess who? The Craven Week fan with a red card over his head looks very much ... News
  4. Magistrate rebukes lawyers over ChatGPT 'bogus cases' News
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy